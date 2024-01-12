GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister praises the tradition of celebrating Sankranti with family in Telugu States

There is one more reason to celebrate as Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is ready for consecration on January 22, says Kishan Reddy

January 12, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy speaking at a programme at Atkur village in Krishna district on Friday.

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy speaking at a programme at Atkur village in Krishna district on Friday.

It is good that the people in the two Telugu States are keeping the tradition of celebrating Sankranti with family at their native places alive, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy.

Speaking at Sankranti celebrations organised by the Vijayawada Chapter of Swarna Bharath Trust at Atkur village in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district on January 12 (Friday), the Minister said wherever the youngsters are working, they make it a point to visit their native places.

He said this time there is one more reason to celebrate as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is ready for consecration on January 22.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who took part in the event along with his wife Usha, said the festival is dear to him since it brings back memories of his childhood. “Being a farmer’s son, the festival always held special place in my heart,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and others participated in the event, filled with cultural programmes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.