GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister praises Aarogyasri and Family Doctor initiatives

January 25, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel interacting with the staff of Rajanagaram PHC in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel interacting with the staff of Rajanagaram PHC in East Godavari district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel on January 24 (Wednesday) lauded the YSR Aarogyasri scheme and Family Doctor initiatives launched by the Andhra Pradesh government. 

Accompanied by East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha, Mr. Baghel inspected the Rajanagaram Primary Health Centre (PHC). He inquired about the reach of the Central government schemes. Ms. Madhavilatha informed Mr. Baghel that 1.82 lakh households had been covered under the ‘Family Doctor’ initiative as a part of which doctors treated the patients at the latters’ doorstep. 

The second phase of the Arogya Suraksha programme is still in progress in East Godavari district. District Medical and Health Officer K. Venkateswara Rao, District Hospital Services Coordinator M. Sanath Kumari and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.