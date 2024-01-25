Union Minister praises Aarogyasri and Family Doctor initiatives

January 25, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel on January 24 (Wednesday) lauded the YSR Aarogyasri scheme and Family Doctor initiatives launched by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Accompanied by East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha, Mr. Baghel inspected the Rajanagaram Primary Health Centre (PHC). He inquired about the reach of the Central government schemes. Ms. Madhavilatha informed Mr. Baghel that 1.82 lakh households had been covered under the ‘Family Doctor’ initiative as a part of which doctors treated the patients at the latters’ doorstep.

The second phase of the Arogya Suraksha programme is still in progress in East Godavari district. District Medical and Health Officer K. Venkateswara Rao, District Hospital Services Coordinator M. Sanath Kumari and other officials were present.