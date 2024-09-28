ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Pemmasani stresses need for modernisation of drainage system in Guntur

Published - September 28, 2024 10:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

Failure to modernise drainage systems caused flooding, leading to significant losses to farmers in 77 villages in five constituencies, says the Union Minister

Sambasiva Rao M.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at a review meeting with Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

In an effort to address the persistent flooding problems faced by farmers due to poor maintenance of drainage systems, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stressed the need for plans for the expansion and modernisation of key drainage channel in Guntur on September 28 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister emphasised the need for immediate action to prepare proposals for the permanent resolution of issues related to Nallamada Vagu, Guntur Nalla, and Guntur Channel.

During a review meeting held with Collector S. Nagalakshmi, MLAs Burla Ramajaneyulu, Naseer Ahmed, and Galla Madhava, at the Guntur Collectorate, irrigation officials discussed the necessary measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Chandrasekhar said the failure to expand and modernise these drainage systems over the last five years caused severe flooding, leading to significant losses to farmers in 77 villages in five constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He instructed officials to prepare proposals for the expansion and modernisation of the Guntur Channel and to gather inputs from farmers regarding land acquisition for the project. He urged officials to consider the rising land prices when preparing the proposals.

Addressing the media, Dr. Chandrasekhar highlighted the need for ₹85 crore for modernising the Guntur Nalla and stressed that controlling the sewage entering the canals would help reduce pollution.

He asked the officials to explore alternatives for constructing sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Mangalagiri, where land is scarce, and to initiate plans for modernising Nallamada Vagu.

Job creation

In addition to these infrastructure projects, Dr. Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of skill development for youth, directing officials to collaborate with companies in Guntur to create job opportunities within the next two months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US