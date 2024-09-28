Union Minister Pemmasani stresses need for modernisation of drainage system in Guntur

In an effort to address the persistent flooding problems faced by farmers due to poor maintenance of drainage systems, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stressed the need for plans for the expansion and modernisation of key drainage channel in Guntur on September 28 (Saturday).

The Minister emphasised the need for immediate action to prepare proposals for the permanent resolution of issues related to Nallamada Vagu, Guntur Nalla, and Guntur Channel.

During a review meeting held with Collector S. Nagalakshmi, MLAs Burla Ramajaneyulu, Naseer Ahmed, and Galla Madhava, at the Guntur Collectorate, irrigation officials discussed the necessary measures.

Dr. Chandrasekhar said the failure to expand and modernise these drainage systems over the last five years caused severe flooding, leading to significant losses to farmers in 77 villages in five constituencies.

He instructed officials to prepare proposals for the expansion and modernisation of the Guntur Channel and to gather inputs from farmers regarding land acquisition for the project. He urged officials to consider the rising land prices when preparing the proposals.

Addressing the media, Dr. Chandrasekhar highlighted the need for ₹85 crore for modernising the Guntur Nalla and stressed that controlling the sewage entering the canals would help reduce pollution.

He asked the officials to explore alternatives for constructing sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Mangalagiri, where land is scarce, and to initiate plans for modernising Nallamada Vagu.

Job creation

In addition to these infrastructure projects, Dr. Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of skill development for youth, directing officials to collaborate with companies in Guntur to create job opportunities within the next two months.