Union Minister Pemmasani reviews road infra projects around Guntur

Union Minister for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured that infrastructure projects in Guntur and surrounding areas will be completed without delay. During the review of works on two national highways in Guntur district, Dr. Chandrasekhar that the Eastern Bypass connecting Krishna and Guntur districts has no hurdles.

He also revealed that the four-lane highway connecting Vinukonda and Guntur would be modified and extended by 25 kilometres to link it with the capital region. He said steps are being taken to acquire the necessary land, and with central support, the highways will be completed swiftly.

Addressing concerns about railway projects, Dr. Chandrasekhar expressed dissatisfaction over delays, particularly underpass drainage issues. Inspecting the Guntur Railway Station with local MLAs, he ordered railway officials to fix drainage leaks within 20 days and promised monthly reviews to ensure progress. The Minister also discussed traffic issues with local drivers, suggesting changes to ease congestion around the station.

Additionally, two major railway projects, including a ₹150 crore multi-tracking connectivity and ₹40 crore under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, are under way. However, progress on these projects remains mixed, with some nearing 70% completion while others lag behind at 20-53%. Dr. Chandrasekhar promised monthly evaluations to ensure timely completion.

In a separate event, Dr. Chandrasekhar responded to distressed farmers who complained of theft and fraud involving their stored chilli stocks. The Minister assured justice to farmers, instructing police and bank officials to take immediate action. “No one who exploits farmers will be spared,” he declared, reiterating his commitment to resolving the issue swiftly.