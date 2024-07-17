Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged to expedite road works in Annamayya district

State Transport, Youth, and Sports Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, appealed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who visited Madanapalle on Wednesday, to expedite the completion of the ongoing National Highways works in Annamayya district.

Mr. Reddy presented a memorandum to the Union Minister, stating that the cooperation of the Central government is crucial for the upgradation of the Rajampet-Rayachoti-Kadiri State Highway into a National Highway.

He added that the highway was well connected to three National Highways — NH-716 at Rajampet (Renigunta-Kadapa Road), NH-40 at Rayachoti (Kurnool-Chittoor-Ranipet Road), NH-42 at Kadiri (Uravakonda-Anantapur-Kadiri-Madanapalli-Krishnagiri Road).

Regarding the widening of the two lanes of the NH-40 to four lanes and widening of the 72.180 km stretch with six lanes under the CRF scheme, an estimated cost of ₹109.70 crore was required, Mr. Reddy said.

He asked Mr. Gadkari to prioritise infrastructure development in the Annamayya district.