Union Minister lays foundation for Mamillapalli road in Guntur district  

Published - July 22, 2024 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Sunday laid the foundation for a 6.70-km-long road being laid from Kattempudi to Mamillapalli via Dandamudi in Ponnur Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹5.20 crore, along with MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar. 

On the occasion, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said he was thankful to the people for electing him as Guntur MP and promised to deliver all the promises made by him at the time of elections. 

He assured the people that he would visit his Lok Sabha constituency twice every week to take care of development and welfare with focus on housing for the weaker sections and provision of civic amenities across the rural and urban areas.

District Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Sub-Collector Prakhar Jain and Zilla Parishad chairperson K.H. Christina was among those present.

