GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister lays foundation for Mamillapalli road in Guntur district  

Published - July 22, 2024 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Sunday laid the foundation for a 6.70-km-long road being laid from Kattempudi to Mamillapalli via Dandamudi in Ponnur Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹5.20 crore, along with MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar. 

On the occasion, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said he was thankful to the people for electing him as Guntur MP and promised to deliver all the promises made by him at the time of elections. 

He assured the people that he would visit his Lok Sabha constituency twice every week to take care of development and welfare with focus on housing for the weaker sections and provision of civic amenities across the rural and urban areas.

District Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Sub-Collector Prakhar Jain and Zilla Parishad chairperson K.H. Christina was among those present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.