Union Minister lauds State’s energy efficiency measures

R.K. Singh bats for National Carbon Market for promotion of clean energy

Union Minister of Power R.K. Singh and Secretary Alok Kumar appreciated the efforts being made by the Andhra Pradesh government to promote energy efficiency and energy conservation on a mission mode by adopting the best practices.

In a national-level review meeting organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Sunday, Mr. Singh said India had announced its commitment to achieve 40% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030 and of the 388 Gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, 38% (147 GW) is accounted for by renewables.

Mr. Singh stressed the need for introduction of the National Carbon Market for large-scale promotion of clean energy technologies in India, which will lead to decarbonization of the economy and help mobilise international finance for mitigation of greenhouse gases, according to an official release.

‘Role model’

Mr. Alok Kumar said Andhra Pradesh had become a role model by setting up a dedicated, standalone State Designated Agency (SDA) i.e. the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) for facilitating energy saving measures. He said the Union Ministry of Power would amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 by making establishment of State Energy Efficiency Agencies mandatory, and commended Energy Secretary (A.P) N. Srikant for promoting energy efficiency programmes.