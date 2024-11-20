Union Minister Kishan Reddy lauds TTDs efforts to uphold sanctity of Tirumala

Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, during his maiden visit to Tirumala after the recent Parliament elections, commended the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board for its “revolutionary decisions” to safeguard the sanctity of the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara and congratulated the State Government and the trust board for their proactive initiatives.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), he highlighted the contentious issue of employing individuals of alien faiths in Hindu religious institutions, a debate that has persisted for decades. Extolling the TTD’s recent decision to rehabilitate such individuals in other government departments, he described it as both appropriate and necessary.

“Individuals belonging to a particular religion should ideally work within religious institutions of their own faith,” he said and noted that the presence of non-Hindu individuals in temple management roles have caused divisions, disbelief among their colleagues and diluted the faith of devotees. “Such developments are detrimental to the spiritual harmony and should be avoided,” he emphasised.

Welcoming the TTD’s decision to ban political statements and activities atop the town, he reiterated that such actions were inconsistent with the spiritual essence of the temple town and called for stricter measures against violators, including revocation of privileges extended to them in the darshan. “Filing cases alone is not sufficient,” he said and felt that stringent action against the erring personalities will add in upholding the sanctity of the town”.

Underscoring the spiritual significance of Tirumala, the Minister reminded that the town was never a tourist destination but a place of devotion. Referring to recent incidents that sparked controversy that hurt the sentiments of Hindus worldwide, he urged the TTD to ensure that such unsavoury incidents are not repeated.