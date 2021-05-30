Union Minister inaugurates Jumbo COVID Care Facility at steel plant

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds VSP for saving lives of many COVID patients by supplying oxygen

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gases and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Jumbo COVID Care Facility with 300 beds (phase-1), out of the planned 1,000-bed facility for treatment of COVID-19 patients, at Gurajada Kalakshetram and Hostel-1 at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant through virtual mode on Sunday.

In his keynote address, Mr. Pradhan applauded the efforts of RINL-Vizag Steel for raising to the occasion in the national interest by relentlessly working and becoming the saviour of many lives across the country during this pandemic time. He praised the RINL for making swift and dedicated efforts in sending the first oxygen express to Maharashtra. He also thanked the State government for extending all support required to start the facility on the premises of RINL-Vizag Steel.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste complimented the RINL team for providing timely relief to the COVID patients by supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) and now in establishing the new facility with the support of the State government and the Ministry of Steel.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister of Mines and Geology P. Ramachandra Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Anakapalle MP B. Venkata Satyavathi attended the inauguration ceremony in virtual mode.

Earlier in his welcome address, RINL CMD P.K. Rath thanked the State government and the Ministry of Steel for all the support they provided in starting the phase-1 of 1,000-bed facilities. He informed that till date 15,000 persons have been vaccinated among the RINL fraternity. He said that around 6,700 tonnes of LMO was supplied till date by RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka during the second wave of COVID-19.

Director (Personnel) K.C. Das proposed a vote of thanks.

‘Reconsider decision to privatise VSP’

Mr. Vijaya Sai and Mr. Goutham Reddy recalled the contribution of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in meeting the oxygen requirements of COVID-19 patients in various parts of the country. Mr. Vijaya Sai said the VSP had sent the first oxygen train on April 19 this year to Maharashtra. He wondered whether it would have been possible, if the plant was privatised.

He reiterated his appeal to the Centre to reconsider its decision to privatise the VSP.