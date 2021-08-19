Union Minister Kishan Reddy finds no development in Andhra Pradesh, except Central projects

State affixing labels to Central schemes, charges Kishan Reddy.

The State government has done nothing except affixing its labels to the schemes sanctioned by the Central government, said Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy. He squarely blamed the YSR Congress government of doing nothing but claiming credit for the Central projects.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Thursday, he said that the Central government was bent on equitable distribution of development projects and had been sanctioning funds and schemes in a rational manner. However, he expressed displeasure over the State staking claim to such projects as its own and trying to hoodwink the gullible public. “There is no development happening in Andhra Pradesh, but for the schemes offered by the centre”, he asserted. In fact, he pointed out that several Central schemes sanctioned long back had been delayed as the State could not come up with its share of funds. “Apart from the required number of vaccine doses, the Centre also extended generous support in the form of 4,500 ventilators to Andhra Pradesh when COVID-19 was at its peak”, he recalled. On the tourism front, Mr. Kishan Reddy announced that ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, a scheme to promote domestic tourism among the locals, would be launched soon. Similarly, plans were afoot to come up with a road map for tourism development for the next calendar year.

Accompanied by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, BJP President Somu Veerraju, General Secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others, he earlier paid tributes to martyrs at ‘Amar Jawan’ memorial near Kapila Theertham. He also felicitated ex-servicemen and the family members of the deceased and announced that the Centre would extend all possible help and stay committed to their welfare. The Minister also visited COVID-19 vaccination centre at SVIMS super specialty hospital and enquired with SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma on the current situation.