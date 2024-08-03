Union Minister distributes artificial limbs to differently-abled persons in Srikakulam

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, distributed artificial limbs to 479 people in a programme organised here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu hailed the initiative by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, for providing artificial limbs worth ₹73.32 lakh to differently-abled persons. He further said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was committed to the welfare of everyone in the State, highlighting the ₹6,000 pension for the differently-abled.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar urged all departments to extend support to differently-abled persons as and when they approach the respective departments. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu also interacted with railway officials and urged them to modernise train stations and complete pending works such as under-passages and others in various routes.