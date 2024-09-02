Union Minister Chandra Sekhar visits flood-hit areas in Guntur city

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar visited flood-hit areas in Guntur city along with Guntur East MLA Md. Naseer Ahmed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandra Sekhar visited houses inundated by floodwater and spoke to the families in distress in Old Guntur, L.B. Nagar, Pragati Nagar and Suddapalli Donka areas.

He said the State government was taking necessary relief measures and that the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been ordered to drain out the floodwater from low-lying areas on a war-footing.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said relief camps should be set up in all flood-affected areas to provide food and medicines to the people.

GMC Commissioner P. Srinivasulu, Superintending Engineer Syam Sundar, Executive Engineer Koteswara Rao and other officials accompanied the Union Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.