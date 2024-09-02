ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Chandra Sekhar visits flood-hit areas in Guntur city

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:24 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:23 am IST - GUNTUR

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Guntur MP and Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar visiting the flood-hit areas in Guntur city along with Guntur East MLA Md. Naseer Ahmed on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar visited flood-hit areas in Guntur city along with Guntur East MLA Md. Naseer Ahmed on Sunday.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar visited houses inundated by floodwater and spoke to the families in distress in Old Guntur, L.B. Nagar, Pragati Nagar and Suddapalli Donka areas.

He said the State government was taking necessary relief measures and that the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been ordered to drain out the floodwater from low-lying areas on a war-footing.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said relief camps should be set up in all flood-affected areas to provide food and medicines to the people. 

GMC Commissioner P. Srinivasulu, Superintending Engineer Syam Sundar, Executive Engineer Koteswara Rao and other officials accompanied the Union Minister.

