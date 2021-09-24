Union Minister arrives in city on three-day visit

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 01:04 IST

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, arrived in the city on Thursday for a three-day visit. He was welcomed by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao.

On Friday, the Minister will conduct a review meeting with officials of VPT on the ongoing developmental activities and would lay foundation stones for several developmental programmes at VPT.

He will also participate in a plantation drive and Swacchata Pakhwada Programme. The Minister is also scheduled to distribute prizes to winners of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Competitions conducted during June and July. Later, he will interact with PPP operators, unions and associations.

The Minister is also visit the operational areas in VPT and take part in a launch cruise.

The Minister will also initiate the beginning of repairs and rehabilitation of a jetty, development of a cruise terminal, construction of a covered storage shed, development of a truck parking terminal at INS Dega and inauguration of a grade separator at Convent Junction area.