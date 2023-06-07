HamberMenu
Union Minister accuses YSRCP govt. of hiding Centre’s help from public

June 07, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar releasing a handbook on nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar releasing a handbook on nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar has accused the YSR Congress Pradesh (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh of not following the protocol.

“The government is hiding the Central government’s assistance and the funds released to the State from the public,” said Ms. Bharati Pravin Pawar while addressing the media on June 7 (Wednesday).

She said that the Central government was following the federal spirit, while the State government was not responding in a similar fashion.

“The YSRCP government is acknowledging that the some of its programmes are being implemented with the help of the Centre. However, it is not making any mention of it in any of its publicity material. The Centre has released about ₹8 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh, but the State government is trying to hide it.  Why is only the name of the YSRCP government being projected everywhere?” she asked.

Ms. Pawar said that the BJP was gearing up to go for elections by telling the people what it has done during the last nine years.  

Referring to the recent train accident in Odisha, she said the CBI report on the accident would bring all the facts to light.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju was present.

