Union leader’s death condoled

Visakhapatnam

23 October 2020 00:39 IST

Chalasani Gandhi, president of Rail Mazdoor Union (RMU) has expressed shock at the death of Nayani Narasimha Reddy, former Minister and one of the great trade union leaders, who had worked for the betterment of the working class.

Mr. Gandhi noted that he had an opportunity to work along with him in HMS and drew inspiration from him. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

