Andhra Pradesh

Union leader’s death condoled

Chalasani Gandhi, president of Rail Mazdoor Union (RMU) has expressed shock at the death of Nayani Narasimha Reddy, former Minister and one of the great trade union leaders, who had worked for the betterment of the working class.

Mr. Gandhi noted that he had an opportunity to work along with him in HMS and drew inspiration from him. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 12:39:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/union-leaders-death-condoled/article32922772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY