Andhra Pradesh

Union leader passes away in Visakhapatnam

The CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has expressed shock at the death of Port CITU leader Nunela Srinivas, who died at KGH late on Wednesday night.

In a condolence message, City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao said that apart from fighting for the rights of workers at the port, Srinivasa Rao was also a poet. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a separate release, Sahiti Sravanthi president A.V. Ramana Roa and honorary president S. Ramanachalam expressed shock over Srinivasa Rao’s death. They said that he had endeared himself to the working class with his poetry on their travails.

