Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Tirumala temple

Amid the ongoing general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, here on Saturday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities, led by its Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, accorded Mr. Shah a traditional reception on his arrival at the main temple complex and led him into the sanctum sanctorum, where he along with his wife Sonal Shah paid their obeisances to the presiding deity.

Later, the priests rendered ‘vedasirvachanams’ on him while the authorities presented the laddu and ‘theertha prasadams’. Tight security arrangements were enforced during his visit and even the media was not allowed in the vicinity of the temple.

After a brief halt at the Padmavati guest house where the Home Minister was housed the previous night, he flew to Rajkot airport in Gujarat from where he is scheduled to proceed to the Somnath temple.