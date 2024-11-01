GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari extend best wishes to Andhra Pradesh on Statehood Day

Updated - November 01, 2024 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Amit Shah

Union Home Amit Shah | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conveyed his best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) on the occasion of its Statehood Day. In a message on ‘ X ’, he said with its vibrant culture and rich literary traditions, Andhra Pradesh has made Bharat proud by its immense contribution to nation-building and wished that the State touches new heights of development. 

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said Andhra Pradesh has a rich cultural heritage and glorious traditions and literature and it has been playing a crucial role in nation-building. She hoped that the State makes rapid strides in the coming years.

The State Formation Day celebration was a low-key affair at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district. The party leaders G. Malyadri, P. Ramesh and others recalled the sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu for the creation of the country’s first linguistic State i.e. A.P. They pointed out that the people of A.P. were treated as Madrasis and it took Herculean efforts by leaders like Potti Sriramulu and N.T. Rama Rao to earn a distinct identity for the Telugu people. 

Published - November 01, 2024 07:09 pm IST

