Union Health Minister visits PHCs in NTR district

Bharati Pravin Pawar interacts with patients and enquires about free services at the clinics

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar at the Telemedicine Hub, at the Government Hospital in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Bharati Pravin Pawar interacts with patients and enquires about free services at the clinics

Union Minister of State for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar visited various primary health centres in NTR district on Friday as part of her visit to the State.

Dr. Bharati, along with Health Commissioner J. Nivas and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, visited the YSR Village Clinics at Kavuluru and the PHC in G. Konduru mandal.

She interacted with the women patients at the clinics and asked them about the free services at the clinics and medicines being provided by the State government.

Dr. Bharati asked the officials ensure that all the facilities and schemes being provided by the State and Central governments were made available to the people.

She also spoke to the lactating mothers at the G. Konduru clinic, and advised them to make use of the nutritious food being given by the anganwadi centres.

Mr. Krishna Prasad told the Union Minister that the State government, with special focus on the Health Department, had embarked on strengthening the village-level healthcare facilities.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini and District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar were present.