February 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually inaugurate the Machilipatnam Nursing College, on February 5 (Monday), said Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu.

The Collector, who visited the Government Medical College, on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration programme and directed the officers to arrange digital screens for the event.

