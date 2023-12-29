Union Health Minister takes part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mamillapalli in Guntur district

December 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L. Mandaviya has said the Central government gave due priority to improving the healthcare services in the country and asserted that the results are already visible.

Together, the Central and the State governments offered services under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Jan Yojana’ and ‘YSR Aarogyasri’ schemes. He stated that eligible beneficiaries left out of those schemes were being enrolled to render the services to the maximum possible number of people.

Participating as the chief guest in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatraat Mamillapalli village in Ponnur Mandal of Guntur district, where he also inspected the functioning of a YSR Village Health Clinic and 104 vehicles on Friday, Mr. Mandaviya said the quality of services has vastly gone up due to close monitoring by his Ministry and the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government.

He said the people could make use of the ‘Ayushman Bharat Jan Yojana’ and ‘YSR Aarogyasri’ cards and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing various development and welfare schemes for people across the country, keeping in view their diverse needs.

Those unable to draw any benefit under those schemes can enrol at the counters arranged as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’subject to their eligibility,he added.

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajani said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought about revolutionary changes in the health sector and that the augmentation of infrastructure in government hospitals at a cost of ₹17,000 crore was a commendable initiative.

A sum of ₹8,500 crore was being spent on the construction of new medical colleges, she added. Special chief secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu and Commissioner of Health J. Nivas were among those present.