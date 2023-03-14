ADVERTISEMENT

‘Centre sanctions ₹1000 crore for Bulk Drug Park in A.P.’

March 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, is implementing a scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks, under which financial support of ₹1,000 crore has been approved for the State for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug Park. This is being developed by the Andhra Pradesh government. 

The intention of the scheme is to provide an ecosystem for manufacture of bulk drugs which will be used for making the drug formulations both for domestic purpose and exports, explained Bhagawanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, in a written reply to a question raised by YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 

The connectivity of these parks, to support the forward and backward linkages for the industrial units which will come up in the parks, is one of the factors considered during the selection, as per the scheme guidelines, the Minister mentioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP asked the Union government whether the Government was factoring in the logistical support that air cargo terminal at Visakhapatnam and the seaport of Visakha Container Terminal will provide to pharma companies in establishing more bulk drug parks in Andhra Pradesh. He also questioned whether the Government intended to increase the production of pharmaceuticals in Andhra Pradesh by establishing more bulk drug parks.

Kurnool Medical College

To another question, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, informed that Kurnool Medical College was supported as State Cancer Institute in Andhra Pradesh with an outlay of ₹120 crores, with Centre’s share of ₹72 crore. So far, financial assistance of ₹54 crore has been provided to Kurnool Medical College. The Minister mentioned that the AIIMS Mangalagiri started surgical oncology and Radiotherapy services for cancer treatment in 2021. Cancer treatment was also provided by all medical and surgical specialists in AIIMS Mangalagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US