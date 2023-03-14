‘Centre sanctions ₹1000 crore for Bulk Drug Park in A.P.’

March 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, is implementing a scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks, under which financial support of ₹1,000 crore has been approved for the State for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug Park. This is being developed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The intention of the scheme is to provide an ecosystem for manufacture of bulk drugs which will be used for making the drug formulations both for domestic purpose and exports, explained Bhagawanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, in a written reply to a question raised by YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The connectivity of these parks, to support the forward and backward linkages for the industrial units which will come up in the parks, is one of the factors considered during the selection, as per the scheme guidelines, the Minister mentioned.

The MP asked the Union government whether the Government was factoring in the logistical support that air cargo terminal at Visakhapatnam and the seaport of Visakha Container Terminal will provide to pharma companies in establishing more bulk drug parks in Andhra Pradesh. He also questioned whether the Government intended to increase the production of pharmaceuticals in Andhra Pradesh by establishing more bulk drug parks.

Kurnool Medical College

To another question, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, informed that Kurnool Medical College was supported as State Cancer Institute in Andhra Pradesh with an outlay of ₹120 crores, with Centre’s share of ₹72 crore. So far, financial assistance of ₹54 crore has been provided to Kurnool Medical College. The Minister mentioned that the AIIMS Mangalagiri started surgical oncology and Radiotherapy services for cancer treatment in 2021. Cancer treatment was also provided by all medical and surgical specialists in AIIMS Mangalagiri.