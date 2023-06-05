HamberMenu
Union govt. gives equal priority to all States, says Central Minister

Country witnessed the highest growth in the last nine years under the BJP rule, says Bharati Pravin Pawar

June 05, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar addressing the media in Guntur on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar addressing the media in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Union government has been giving equal priority to all the States, irrespective of the political affiliations, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar.

She attended a party meeting to create awareness among the cadres about the nine-year governance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later addressed the media, in Guntur on Monday.

She said that the country witnessed the highest growth in the last nine years, when compared with the previous 70 years. “The Prime Minister’s visit to Odisha reveals that all the States are equal for him and he gives the same priority to every State,” she said. 

On support to Andhra Pradesh, she said that the Centre already released ₹10,000 crore to the State as a revenue deficit grant. She said Union Ministers will frequently visit Andhra Pradesh to review the progress and status of the centrally-sponsored welfare schemes.

“The BJP has been strengthening the party cadre from booth to State level,” she added.

