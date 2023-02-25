ADVERTISEMENT

Union Government policies benefiting only corporate sector, alleges IFTU Andhra Pradesh president

February 25, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Lives of workers became miserable with the weakening of Labour Acts’

The Hindu Bureau

IFTU State president P. Prasad addressing the State conclave in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State president P. Prasad on Saturday alleged that the Union government’s policies were only benefiting the corporate sector with the accumulation of wealth by a few industrialists.

Speaking at the IFTU’s ninth conclave held in Srikakulam, he said that the lives of workers became miserable with the weakening of Labour Acts. Arunodya Organisation leader and reception committee chairman Sannasetti Rajasekhar said that the country was moving towards financial crisis due to the poor administration of the Union government.

Hyderabad Central University Professor K.Lakshmi Narayanaa, IFTU National General Secretary B. Pradeep, senior advocate Mamidi Srikanth and others urged all sections of the the society to oppose Union government policies since they would have an indirect impact on every person. Earlier, IFTU organised a massive rally in Srikakulam town. Many artistes of Arunodya Organisation participated in the rally between Day and Night Junction and Kalinga Bhavan located in Shanti Nagar of Srikakulam town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US