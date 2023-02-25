Union Government policies benefiting only corporate sector, alleges IFTU Andhra Pradesh president

February 25, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) State president P. Prasad on Saturday alleged that the Union government’s policies were only benefiting the corporate sector with the accumulation of wealth by a few industrialists.

Speaking at the IFTU’s ninth conclave held in Srikakulam, he said that the lives of workers became miserable with the weakening of Labour Acts. Arunodya Organisation leader and reception committee chairman Sannasetti Rajasekhar said that the country was moving towards financial crisis due to the poor administration of the Union government.

Hyderabad Central University Professor K.Lakshmi Narayanaa, IFTU National General Secretary B. Pradeep, senior advocate Mamidi Srikanth and others urged all sections of the the society to oppose Union government policies since they would have an indirect impact on every person. Earlier, IFTU organised a massive rally in Srikakulam town. Many artistes of Arunodya Organisation participated in the rally between Day and Night Junction and Kalinga Bhavan located in Shanti Nagar of Srikakulam town.