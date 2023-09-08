Union Government offers ₹40 crore grant for TTD’s Sahiwal Cow Breeding Programme

September 08, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Union Government has offered a grant of ₹40 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management’s Sahiwal Cow Breeding Programme.

TTD Trust Board Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, who participated in the ‘Go Puja’ performed at their Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala (dairy farm) here on September 7, announced that cow protection would become a “permanent affair” for the TTD. He also appealed to every citizen of India to “protect ‘gaumata’ by treating the sacred cow as a mother.”

He also fed sugarcane and fruits to elephants, offered prayers to a cow and a calf by offering them fodder. Earlier, he participated in a special Abhishekam to the statue of Sri Venugopala Swamy at the Sapta Gopradakshinasala in Alipiri.