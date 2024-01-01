Union Fisheries Minister to tour State from January 1

January 01, 2024 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will tour Andhra Pradesh for three days, beginning January 1. He is scheduled to interact with fishermen and the aquaculture farmers.

Mr. Rupala will interact with fishermen at Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Nellore district on January 1 (Monday) and meet the fisherfolk at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district.

He will meet fishermen at Vodarevu and Nizampatnam harbours in Bapatla district and visit Gilakaladindi harbour near Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

The Union Minister will meet the aquaculture farmers and owners of the processing units at Bhimavaram, and interact with fishermen at Antarvedipalem and Uppada villages in Konaseema district.

Mr. Rupala will participate in a meeting with fishermen at Yanam, and visit the Kakinada fishing houbour on January 3 (Wednesday). He will attend a meeting at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and visit the hatcheries, said the officials.