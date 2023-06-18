Union Finance Minister urged to allocate funds for Srimukhalingam temple

June 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release funds for the development of the historic Shiva temple located in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district.

He met the Union Finance Minister in New Delhi recently and explained the importance of the temple which was constructed by the Eastern Ganga Dynasty in the 6th Century.

Mr. Rajasekhar said that Ms. Sitharaman had responded positively and assured to consider the release of funds under the rejuvenation of historic temples.

The temple, which is under the control of the Archaeology Department at present should be included in the UNESCO list of world heritage sites, he said.

The Union government has to submit the details of the temple so that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) may consider the temple for inclusion in the list of world heritage sites.

Srimukhalingam was believed to be the capital of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty between 6th Century and 12th Century. “The then King Anantavarma had taken special care of the sculpture and art in the temple. Its preservation and publicity will enable the future generations to know about the importance of the temple,” he said.