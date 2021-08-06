Union Finance Minister to visit Ponduru tomorrow

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and SP Amit Bardar reviewing arrangements in Ponduru for the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

SRIKAKULAM

06 August 2021 01:26 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with artisans who make fine khadi material

The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Ponduru village on Saturday. The village, located 23 km away from the district headquarters, comes under the Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency.

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar have been monitoring the arrangements on a daily basis for the visit, the first to the district after Ms. Sitharaman became the Union Minister.

BJP North Andhra in-charge and former Cheepurupalli MLA Gadde Babu Rao and other leaders visited the village on Thursday and decided to accord a rousing reception to the Union Minister.

The village is known for its khadi products, that are being exported to many countries. The hand-spun and hand-woven khadi here was appreciated by Mahatma Gandhi when he was presented with the fabric in 1942 when he stopped at the Dusi railway station near here. Ponduru khadi has always been the preferred dress material of many public representatives and political leaders.

Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman will visit an exhibition and interact with the artisans. Banks and various government departments will also participate in the exhibition which would highlight the government schemes and benefits to the common people.

GI tag sought

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman recently in New Delhi and urged her to establish a village khadi textile park at Ponduru to revive the khadi sector in the district. The move would help artisans get remunerative prices for their products, he said.

“Ponduru khadi has to be given a special recognition with geographical indicator to get higher prices for their products. New machinery with latest technology needed to be given to weavers to meet the latest fashion needs of society. Youngsters from weavers’ families will continue in the profession when they are assured of a livelihood,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu in a press release.