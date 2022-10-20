Andhra Pradesh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prays at Tirumala temple

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and other officials, extended a traditional reception to her at the main temple and led her into the sanctum sanctorum.

Later, while the priests rendered ‘Vedasirvachanams’, the authorities presented her the ‘laddu prasadam’.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Tirupati MP Gurumurthy, and BJP spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy were also present.


