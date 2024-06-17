ADVERTISEMENT

Union Civil Aviation Minister assures early completion of Bhogapuram International Airport

Published - June 17, 2024 07:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The TDP government had acquired land for the construction of the airport long ago but it could not be completed during the YSRCP regime, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi and Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar greeting Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district on Monday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Monday said that the government was prioritising the early completion of the International Airport at Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had acquired land for the construction of the airport long ago but it could not be completed during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. He assured the speedy progress of the airport.

Several leaders, including Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and Srikakulam legislator Gondu Shankar, welcomed the minister who visited the North Andhra region for the first time with a rousing reception. Mr. Naidu interacted with leaders and wellwishers at Bhogapuram while on his way to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, a rally was organised from the Srikakulam entrance to 80 feet road to welcome the minister. TDP Srikakulam president Madarapu Venkatesh, TDP State SC Cell general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga and others greeted him over his elevation as the Union Minister at a young age.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US