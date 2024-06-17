Union Civil Aviation Minister assures early completion of Bhogapuram International Airport

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Monday said that the government was prioritising the early completion of the International Airport at Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district.

He said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had acquired land for the construction of the airport long ago but it could not be completed during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. He assured the speedy progress of the airport.

Several leaders, including Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and Srikakulam legislator Gondu Shankar, welcomed the minister who visited the North Andhra region for the first time with a rousing reception. Mr. Naidu interacted with leaders and wellwishers at Bhogapuram while on his way to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, a rally was organised from the Srikakulam entrance to 80 feet road to welcome the minister. TDP Srikakulam president Madarapu Venkatesh, TDP State SC Cell general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga and others greeted him over his elevation as the Union Minister at a young age.