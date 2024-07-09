GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Civil Aviation Minister asks GMR Group to complete Bhogapuram airport work soon

The Central government is committed to the speedy completion of the project, says Rammohan Naidu

Published - July 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu inspecting the Bhogapuram airport project site in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu inspecting the Bhogapuram airport project site in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu on July 9 (Tuesday) asked the GMR Group to complete the international airport project work at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district at the earliest.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu, along with Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, Vizianagaram legislator Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, inspected the progress of the work at the project site. The GMR group officials informed the Union Minister that 32% of the work had been completed.

“The Central government is committed to the speedy completion of the Bhogapuram airport project. The GMR Group should take the necessary steps in this regard,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu. He hoped that the airport would have more passenger traffic compared to the initial estimation of 4.4 lakh per year.

Ms. Lokam Madhavi urged the government to ensure justice with the people displaced by the project. Legitimate compensation should be given for the lands acquired for the airport project.

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar said that the district administration was taking steps to complete the land acquisition process.

