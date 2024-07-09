ADVERTISEMENT

Union Civil Aviation Minister asks GMR Group to complete Bhogapuram airport work by 2026

Updated - July 09, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Central government is committed to the speedy completion of the project, says Rammohan Naidu

K Srinivasa Rao

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu inspecting the Bhogapuram airport project site in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu on July 9 (Tuesday) asked the GMR Group to complete the international airport project work at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district by 2026. The project was initiated in 2015.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu, along with Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, Vizianagaram legislator Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, inspected the progress of the work at the project site. The GMR group officials informed the Union Minister that 32% of the work had been completed.

“The Central government is committed to the speedy completion of the Bhogapuram airport project. The GMR Group should take the necessary steps in this regard,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu. He hoped that the airport would have more passenger traffic compared to the initial estimation of 50 lakh per year.

Ms. Lokam Madhavi urged the government to ensure justice with the people displaced by the project. Legitimate compensation should be given for the lands acquired for the airport project.

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar said that the district administration was taking steps to complete the land acquisition process.

