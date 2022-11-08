Union Cabinet Secretariat to meet A.P. govt on November 23 to address coordination issues

Telangana officials say they are not aware of the upcoming meeting between the Union Cabinet Secretariat and the Andhra Pradesh government

Representational image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with his cabinet members. The A.P. government will meet the Union Cabinet Secretariat on November 23 | Photo Credit: Handout

Telangana officials say they are not aware of the upcoming meeting between the Union Cabinet Secretariat and the Andhra Pradesh government

The Union Cabinet Secretariat will convene a meeting on pending Centre State Coordination (CSC) issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh government on November 23, but there was no intimation to the Telangana Government about it.

The Cabinet Secretariat Secretary (Coordination) will chair the meeting through video conferencing to discuss pending issues listed out in the e-Samiksha portal of the Cabinet Secretariat. The Union government has asked the State government to update the status of the CSC issues so that they could be discussed during the meeting.

Some of these issues included establishing a new railway zone at Visakhapatnam; rapid rail and road connectivity from the new Capital to Hyderabad and other important cities in Telangana; and the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM southern campus) at Kondapavuluru in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.

Telangana excluded?

Interestingly, the Telangana State government has not received any invitation in this regard. “I am not aware,” a senior official said when asked about the meeting. Telangana officials did not respond to queries as to whether the State has been updating the status of pending issues on the e-Samiksha portal regularly.

Sources however said an unofficial note has been circulated to all departments to submit information pertaining to pending reorganisation issues as well as those awaiting resolution by the Centre. The issues once submitted are likely to be flagged on the e-Samiskha portal so that the Union government takes necessary steps to resolve them at the earliest.