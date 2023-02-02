HamberMenu
Union Budget ‘well thought of’ in contemporary conditions, say experts

Higher allocation for emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, drone technology, green energy and the outlay of ₹10 lakh crore for capital expenditure hailed

February 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja explaining the salient features of the Union Budget-2023 at a programme organised by the CREDAI, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja explaining the salient features of the Union Budget-2023 at a programme organised by the CREDAI, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speakers at a discussion on the Union Budget-2023 organised by the Tirupati Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) here on February 2 (Thursday) called it a ‘well-thought-of budget amid the likelihood of the world slipping into the grip of recession’.

Chartered accountant V. Bhagya Teja welcomed the higher allocation for emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, drone technology, green energy, besides appreciating the whopping outlay of ₹10 lakh crore for capital expenditure. “It is 33% jump over what was allocated for infrastructure development the previous year. The Saptarishis (guiding principles) will pave the way for India’s growth,” he said, while expressing concern over the lack of measures to encourage the assessees to go for saving.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Director N. Satyanarayana Raju appreciated the budget for taking into consideration the country’s contemporary situation and for taking into account its growing needs in the immediate future.

CREDAI Tirupati chairman M. Ramprasad Rao and president Rajasekhar Gupta welcomed the emphasis on civic infrastructure, saying that it would have a direct bearing on several other sectors. They, however, expressed concerns over the likely impact of GST on trade and commerce.

PRSI Tirupati chairman K. Srinivasa Rao said that the society had been organising the budget discussion for the last twenty years.

