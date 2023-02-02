ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget lacked growth orientation, says former MP

February 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Union Budget introduced on February 1 lacked a growth orientation, observed former MP Y. Sivaji.

The central government was misleading the public by projecting selective figures in the budget and GDP, while the reality was something different. 

Reacting on the allocations announced for the agriculture sector, he said there was no proper mechanism established for reaching the actual farmers. “What the government is going to do now is give money to bankers who in turn will lend it to financiers, industrialists and others in the agriculture sector,” he opined. 

The dependence on the agriculture sector remained the same, but the actual contribution of the primary sector in the GDP had been gradually decreasing. In this scenario, the Government of India must focus on creating alternative employment to rural people, as otherwise they would be forced to work as labourers in nearby towns, he said.

