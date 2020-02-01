Union Budget is pro-poor, says Pawan Kalyan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday that the Union Budget-2020 was pro-poor and contained measures that would mitigate the impact of global recession.

In a statement here, Mr. Kalyan said the budget laid a roadmap for alleviating the living standards of the marginalised sections of society and for reviving the growth in the agriculture sector.

He appreciated the commitment to extending farm credit amounting to ₹15 lakh crore and doubling the farmers’ income by the year 2022.

Further, Mr. Kalyan welcomed the seven-slab Income-Tax policy proposed in the budget and its renewed thrust on the manufacturing sector.

As far as State’s expectations were concerned, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the State government failed to secure the much-needed financial support from the Centre.

Instead of according undue priority to the “ill-advised” plan to have three capitals and resorting to vengeful politics, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should have made an effort to mobilise funds from the Centre, which was obliged to extend the promised hand-holding to the residuary State, the JSP president observed.