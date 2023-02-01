ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget is comprehensive and industry-friendly, says CII Andhra Pradesh Chapter

February 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The industry body welcomes the increased outlay for education, healthcare, skill development and capital expenditure

The Hindu Bureau

CII Vijayawada Chapter chairperson C. Neelima, A.P. Chapter vice-chairman M. Lakshmi Prasad, former chairman D. Ramakrishna watching the Union Budget-2023, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has welcomed the increased outlay for education, healthcare, and skill development sector in the Union Budget 2023-24, describing it as ‘industry-friendly, comprehensive and pragmatic’. 

CII A.P. Chairman Neeraj Sarada, who is also deputy managing director of Sarda Metals & Alloys Limited, said that the 35% increase in the outlay for capital expenditure would drive infrastructure growth and create job opportunities. 

“The measures undertaken by the Central government in the electric mobility space to promote clean and green technology will be instrumental in supporting an efficient electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The initiatives such as Make AI in India and Make AI work for India will bring in a transformative change and promote the principles of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said the CII Chairman. 

CII Andhra Pradesh vice-chairman M. Lakshmi Prasad, who is also the managing director of Sujay Biotech Private Limited said, “The seven key priorities outlined in the Union Budget—inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, youth power, financial sector and green growth—are in resonance with our journey towards Amrit Kaal and the vision of India@100.”  

CII A.P. former chairman D. Ramakrishna said that the Union Budget rightly recognised the importance of sustainability and climate as an integral component of development. 

