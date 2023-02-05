Union Budget has roadmap for empowerment of women and girls, says BJP Mahila Morcha leader

February 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Mahila Morcha State media convener S. Yamini Sarma has said that the 2023-24 Union Budget contains a roadmap for the socio-economic empowerment of women, from home-makers to employees.

Various schemes are focussed on building the capacities of women, especially in the business arena, and the enhancement of their skills.

The best thing about it is a substantial allocation of ₹25,000 crore for the achievement of nutritional outcomes and safety of women and girls, she asserts.

Addressing the media here on February 5 (Sunday), Ms. Sarma said the budget had drawn flak from the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh as they were prejudiced right from day one.

Women in the State were living in constant fear due to mounting attacks. Unfortunately, the State government failed to properly utilise the money provided by the Central government from the Nirbhaya fund for curbing violence against women and girls.

Allocation to SHGs

Sizable allocations were made in the budget for women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Nearly 8.50 lakh SHGs in Andhra Pradesh would benefit from it. Similarly, steps were taken to provide institutional credit to cottage industries and MSMEs owned by women.

On the other hand, the State government had been robbing the Centre of the credit due to it for implementing a host of welfare schemes for women and girls. Besides, it resorted to large-scale diversion of funds meant for improving the lot of women.

The State government was taking back much more than what it was giving the people under its welfare schemes. The people should realise the government’s mistakes and make it pay the price for the same, Ms. Sarma added.