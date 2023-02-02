Union Budget hailed for impetus to infrastructure and employees’ benefits

February 02, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

The proposals made in the Union Budget-2023 were welcomed, especially the impetus to infrastructure and relief in the new tax regime. However, some expressed concerns about the the new tax regime, saying that it could have a bearing on savings.

“The IT Act is consistent with its direction and there is a definite change in orientation for the taxpayers. Making the New Tax Regime mandatory augurs well for the average salaried person,” says chartered accountant M.C. Venkatnath.

With a chunk of the insurance policyholders still ignorant about the benefits of insurance, the budget allows the public to take an informed decision on taking insurance policies. In the fund allocation for infrastructure development, the transport sector has received an unusually huge chunk,” said Mr. Venkatnath.

On the flip side, the selection of NTR is being seen as a ‘bane on savings’. “The apparent benefit accruing in the form of tax relief to the employees opting for NTR is just around ₹2,500, which is marginal. In the absence of encouragement to savings, employees may be tempted to invest in the stock market and lose in the long-run,” opines A. Raghunatha Reddy, general secretary of LIC Employees’ Association, Kadapa division.

“The poor get subsidies, the corporate entities receive relief, but the middle-class as usual has become the point of debate on television,” he said.

The academia viewed the budget as encouraging to the priority sectors. “The allocations made to agriculture, startups and allied sectors is a welcome step such as the allocation of ₹2,200 crore to high-value horticulture crops and ₹6,000 crore to fisheries,” says K. Sadhvika, a researcher in economics at Sri Padmavati Women’s University (SPMVV).