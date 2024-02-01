Union Budget focuses on sustainable, inclusive growth, say industry bodies

February 01, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-A.P. Chairman M. Lakshmi Prasad said the Interim Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman aimed at achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, and that the strategy laid down in it was bound to make India a bright spot on the global economic landscape.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Prasad said the initiatives meant to achieve a higher GDP and attract more FDI took the centre stage in the budget and they constitute a significant step towards making the country a truly Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Mr. Prasad welcomed the steps outlined to give a fillip to coastal aquaculture and mariculture and the setting up of a separate Department of Fisheries. It would result in doubling both inland and aquaculture production, he said, while noting that A.P. should have been given one of the five integrated aqua parks that were announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the schemes for adding value to agricultural produce would boost the farmers’ incomes and the focus on developing new high-yielding oil seed varieties, widespread adoption of modern farming techniques, expanding the market linkages, emphasis on production of nano fertilizers, provision of crop insurance to a larger number of beneficiaries among other steps would give a fillip to the agriculture sector.

CII-A.P. past chairman D. Ramakrishna said the creation of a ₹1 lakh crore corpus with 50-year interest-free loans for research and innovation would catalyse growth and encourage the private sector to scale up R&D in sunrise domains such as MSMEs. He added that the proposal to create three major economic railway corridors would improve logistics efficiency and reduce costs.

IMIS Pharma MD V. Nagalakshmi welcomed the move to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments, and appreciated the initiatives like cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged between 9 and 14 years, maternal and child health care schemes, upgrading of Anganwadi centres under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

CII-Vijayawada chairmanA. Venkataramana, CII-A.P. start-ups panel co-convener G. Gopinath and others spoke.

In a separate meeting, A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president P. Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B. Rajasekhar said there were a lot of expectations on some changes in direct and indirect taxes but the Central government did not make announcements because it was an election year.

It gave much importance to infrastructure development, and allocated a budget of ₹11.11 lakh crore for the development of roads, railways, airports and ports thereby giving tremendous scope for employment generation trade boost-up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT