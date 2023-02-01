Union Budget beneficial for all States, says Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

February 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has described the Union Budget as “good” and “beneficial to all the States.”

“It is a good sign that the fiscal deficit has come down to 5.9% from 6.4% the previous year. The allocations, the vision for the economy, and the seven focus areas, ‘Saptarishis’, are expected to guide the country,” Mr. Rajendranath said while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

Up to what extent the budget was useful to the State would be known later as we did not receive the detailed approvals, he said, and added that “we have not yet reviewed it.”

Mr. Rajendranath said the budgetary allocations for infrastructure, roads and railways increased compared to the previous fiscal, while subsidies on food and fertilizers, MGNREGS were slashed.

The allocation to the PM Awas Yojana Jal Jeevan Mission increased. It was appreciable that the Union Government decided to continue the 50-year interest-free loan to the State governments with ₹1.3 lakh crore allocated in the budget.

“The budget is beneficial to all the States as the country suffered due to COVID-19 for two years,” he said, adding that all the governments would welcome the budget and work together in an “apolitical way.”

Mr. Rajendranath said the suggestions made by the State government during the pre-budget meetings were considered. Some of the programmes announced as part of ‘Saptarishis’ were on the lines of the suggestions made by Andhra Pradesh, he said.

‘UIDF is A.P.’s suggestion’

The Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), which was similar to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). was created following Andhra Pradesh’s suggestion, Mr. Rajendranath said. “I can proudly say that because of Andhra Pradesh, the whole country will benefit through this programme.”

The government would have to examine the funding for the Upper Bhadra Dam in Karnataka. “As the Tungabhadra river flows through our State, we believe that we must evaluate how the project uses water,” he said.