Union Bank’s two-day expo underway in Vijayawada

September 08, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A two-day ‘The Vijayawada Retail Expo 2023’ being organised by the Union Bank of India (UBI) began here on Friday.

The UBI Executive Director Nitesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the expo, said that the objective was to create public awareness and spot loan sanction programme on retail loans such as housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and other bank products.

The UBI is conducting this programme across the country for the benefit of the public, he said. “House is the prime requirement of any individual, and ensuring a good education for kids is a dream of every parent. The UBI with its wide range of retail loan products, with the best industry interest rates and flexible repayment tenure options, fulfills every individual dream,” he said.

Later, Mr. Nitesh Ranjan distributed uniforms to both women and men auto drivers, who have availed of auto purchase loans from UBI under EMPOWER HER & POWER HIM programme of the Bank.

UBI Zonal Head Navneet Kumar, Deputy Zonal heads Murali Parthasarathy, A.Sarada Murty and others were present.