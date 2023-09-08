HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Union Bank’s two-day expo under way in Vijayawada

September 08, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day ‘The Vijayawada Retail Expo 2023’ being organised by the Union Bank of India (UBI) began here on Friday. 

The UBI Executive Director Nitesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the expo, said that the objective was to create public awareness and spot loan sanction programme on retail loans such as housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and other bank products.

The UBI is conducting this programme across the country for the benefit of the public, he said. “House is the prime requirement of any individual, and ensuring a good education for kids is a dream of every parent. The UBI with its wide range of retail loan products, with the best industry interest rates and flexible repayment tenure options, fulfills every individual dream,” he said. 

Later, Mr. Nitesh Ranjan distributed uniforms to both women and men auto drivers, who have availed of auto purchase loans from UBI under EMPOWER HER & POWER HIM programme of the Bank.

UBI Zonal Head Navneet Kumar, Deputy Zonal heads Murali Parthasarathy, A.Sarada Murty and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.