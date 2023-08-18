Union Bank of India presents ACs to govt. hospitals in Vizianagaram

August 18, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Union Bank of India Regional Head P. Naresh on Friday handed over 10 air conditioners to Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi for use at the Government General Hospital and the Government Ghosha Hospital in the city.

He said that the bank had provided the ACs as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The Collector thanked the bank official and said that such activities would instil confidence among the needy people.

Lead Bank Manager Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.