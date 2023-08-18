HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Bank of India presents ACs to govt. hospitals in Vizianagaram

August 18, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Union Bank of India officials handing over ACs to Collector S. Nagalakshmi in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Union Bank of India officials handing over ACs to Collector S. Nagalakshmi in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Bank of India Regional Head P. Naresh on Friday handed over 10 air conditioners to Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi for use at the Government General Hospital and the Government Ghosha Hospital in the city.

He said that the bank had provided the ACs as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The Collector thanked the bank official and said that such activities would instil confidence among the needy people.

Lead Bank Manager Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.