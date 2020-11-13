Union Bank of India celebrates 102nd Foundation Day

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:45 IST

The 102nd Foundation Day of Union Bank of India was celebrated at the bank’s FGM Office at Dwarakanagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, FGM, Visakhapatnam Zone, B. Srinivasa Setty, said that UBI was founded on November 11, 1919 and the bank’s registered office was inaugurated by none other than Mahatma Gandhi.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank were amalgamated with UBI with effect from April 1, 2020. The Visakhapatnam Zone comprises of six regions Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru.

A blood donation camp was conducted by M/s A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank to mark the occasion. A total of 102 persons donated blood.

Deputy Zonal Head, Visakhapatnam, G. Srinivas Madhu, Regional Head Ajay Kumar, DGM T. Srinivas, AGM (Operations) S. Jaya Raj and AGM B.V.S.S. Gurunadh Rao were among those who were present.